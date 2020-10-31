Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 714.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

