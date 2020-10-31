Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNT stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

