Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Vornado Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 73.8% over the last three years.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.