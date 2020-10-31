Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. Wabtec’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Wabtec updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.75-3.85 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.04 EPS.

WAB stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $606,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

