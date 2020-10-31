Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.75-3.85 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $313,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. Melius began coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

