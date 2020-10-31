Wagerr (WGR) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $791.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001363 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00010471 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,843,972 coins and its circulating supply is 194,464,358 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

