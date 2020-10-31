Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE WD opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,061.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,343 shares of company stock worth $2,288,854. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

