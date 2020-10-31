Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Releases Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

WD stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,820.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,343 shares of company stock worth $2,288,854. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.