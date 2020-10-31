Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,685,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $100,019,000 after purchasing an additional 226,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 185.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

