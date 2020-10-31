Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,395 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

