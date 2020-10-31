Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after acquiring an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $171.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

