Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,061,000 after buying an additional 1,701,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.19.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

