Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.13 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 36.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.