Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

