Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.2% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.98.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.