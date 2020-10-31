Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 57.5% in the third quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.8% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 109,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 26,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.8% during the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 50.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA opened at $288.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.70 and its 200 day moving average is $310.77. The stock has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.39.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

