Wedbush Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $160.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.80.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $138.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 134,003 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,672,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,976,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

