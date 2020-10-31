West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $273.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.