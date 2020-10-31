WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of WestRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.