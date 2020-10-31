WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

WestRock has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of WestRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

