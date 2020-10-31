WEX (NYSE:WEX) Announces Earnings Results

WEX (NYSE:WEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WEX stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.86. WEX has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. 140166 cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.59.

In other WEX news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

