WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Earnings Results

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE WEX opened at $126.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.86. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get WEX alerts:

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. 140166 dropped their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.