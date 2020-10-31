Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WY opened at $27.29 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

