Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

