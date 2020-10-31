World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

