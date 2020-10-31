Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Announces Earnings Results

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.03 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

