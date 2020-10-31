Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $74.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

