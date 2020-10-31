XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

XOMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $70,227.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 220,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,639. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

