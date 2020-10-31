Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $93.33 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $107.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average is $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

