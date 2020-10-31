Yum China Holdings Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

YUMC stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

