Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) to Sell

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 141,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.