Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 141,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.