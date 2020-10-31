Zacks Investment Research Lowers Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to Sell

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Get Parsons alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Parsons has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Carey A. Smith bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $265,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,259. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 283.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 315,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,666 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsons (PSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.