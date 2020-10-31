Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FS Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 58.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

