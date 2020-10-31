Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Hold

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Get Neovasc alerts:

NVCN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $21.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.65.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.