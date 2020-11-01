$0.11 EPS Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $13,076,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 554,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

