$1.14 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.06. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBI. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

TCBI stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 44.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

