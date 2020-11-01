1,026 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,186,000 after buying an additional 102,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,318,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.71.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $217.14 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $225.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,436 shares of company stock valued at $143,142,015. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.