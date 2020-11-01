11,800 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in HealthStream by 33.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after buying an additional 52,803 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

