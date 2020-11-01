17,799 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA opened at $151.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.86. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

