$315.10 Million in Sales Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report $315.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.38 million and the lowest is $314.70 million. Virtusa reported sales of $328.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTU shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 73.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

