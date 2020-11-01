3,384 Shares in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,615,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 363,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNTA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

In related news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 34,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,113,979.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 13,000 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $425,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,220. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MNTA stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

