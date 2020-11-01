$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.98 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $4.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $16.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $19.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 123,307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,611 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 958.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 809,147 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 654,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 563,096 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,665,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,733,000 after purchasing an additional 478,128 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

