$4.65 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post $4.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.17 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in General Mills by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

