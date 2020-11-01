4,170 Shares in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 109.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

Get United States Brent Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.