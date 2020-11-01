$58.97 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post $58.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $300.00 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $1.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,543.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $90.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $327.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.37 million, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of TBIO opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 166.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after buying an additional 930,638 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $15,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $10,563,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 16.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,658,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 368,937 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

