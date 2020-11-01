$726.35 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $726.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $675.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $777.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $618.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 3.26%.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 150,681 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 94,464 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

