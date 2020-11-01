8,007 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,007 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Solar by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

FSLR stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,738,898 shares of company stock valued at $599,198,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.