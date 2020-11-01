8,588 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,145,000 after buying an additional 532,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $95.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $104.29.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

