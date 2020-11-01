8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.55.

8X8 stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 3,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $59,079.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,966.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 43,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $661,970.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,043.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,690. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in 8X8 by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in 8X8 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

