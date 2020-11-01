8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $15.25 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.77%. Equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 13,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $210,515.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $104,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,927,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after purchasing an additional 137,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,624,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,996,000 after purchasing an additional 118,179 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,348,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 529,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,144 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

